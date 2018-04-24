At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24

Mike Selby

‘Never Rest On Your Ores’ is the insightful story of how TEK was built from the ground up, written by TEK’s current chairman Norman B. Keevil.

In ‘Taking Toys Apart’ Kristin Fontichiaro gives younger readers a guide to what goes on inside electronic toys, and how taking them apart can help build problem solving skills.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about “flowers!”. Baby Laptime Thursday at 10 am.

Please note there is always a Wednesday evening Story Time at 6:30 pm for ages 3 to 9 and their caregivers. Perfect way to unwind.

The Friends Garage Sale is coming. What could be more fun! It will be held on Sat. April 28th from 9 am to 3 pm in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Come to the sale and find those hidden treasures!

Public donations are being accepted on Friday April 27 from 9 am to 4 pm. In the Manual Training School. Now is the time to declutter your home so bring your kitchen wares, linens, toys, jewels, lamps, gardening implements, tools, ornaments and anything else you don’t need. However, because of space limitation, large furniture and computer equipment can’t be accepted. For info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

On display this month is the amazing and beautiful Egg display of Kathy Simon.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Adult Newly Acquired:

Russian Roulette – Michael Isakoff (973.933)

Death in the Air – Kate Winkler Dawson (364.15232)

Mind of an Outlaw – Norman Mailer (814.54)

Read Before You Diet – Kirsten Bedard (613.2)

Never Rest on Your Ores – Norman B. Keevil (338.7622)

Healing Arthritis – Susan Blum (616.722)

The Last Wild Men of Borneo (915.983)

Educated – Tara Westover (bio)

The View from Rainshadow Bay – Collen Coble (fic)

The Marriage Lie – Kimberly Belle (fic)

How to Stop Time – Matt Haig (fic)

The Hunger – Alma Katsu (fic)

Accidental Heroes – Danielle Steel (fic)

The Girlfriend – Michelle Frances (fic)

The Masterpiece – Francine Rivers (fic)

A Nantucket Wedding – Nancy Thayer (fic)

Hysteria – Elizabeth De Mariaffi (fic)

The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman (fic)

The Cutting Edge – Jeffery Deaver (mys)

Dangerous Crossing – Rachel Rhys (mys)

Shroud of Eternity – Terry Goodkind (sci fic)

Homeland: Season 6 (DVD)

The Americans Season 5 (DVD)

Storks (DVD)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (DVD)

Big Little Lies (DVD)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S:

The Last Star – Rick Yancey (ya fic)

Winter Soldier –Ed Brubaker (ya fic)

Taking Toys Apart – Kristin Fontichiaro (j 688.71)

Concrete Mixers – Quinn M. Arnold (j 629.225)

Backhoes – Quinn M. Arnold (j 629.225)

Star Wars: Tales of Hope and Courage – Max Kanata (j fic)

Opening Moves – Phil Lollar (j fic)

Pawn’s Play – Phil Lollar (j fic

Birds of Paradise: Meet the Flockers (j DVD)

Max & Ruby: Max’s Froggy Friend (j DVD)

Legend of Boneknapper Dragon (j DVD)