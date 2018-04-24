At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24

Mike Selby

‘Never Rest On Your Ores’ is the insightful story of how TEK was built from the ground up, written by TEK’s current chairman Norman B. Keevil.

In ‘Taking Toys Apart’ Kristin Fontichiaro gives younger readers a guide to what goes on inside electronic toys, and how taking them apart can help build problem solving skills.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about “flowers!”. Baby Laptime Thursday at 10 am.

Please note there is always a Wednesday evening Story Time at 6:30 pm for ages 3 to 9 and their caregivers. Perfect way to unwind.

The Friends Garage Sale is coming. What could be more fun! It will be held on Sat. April 28th from 9 am to 3 pm in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Come to the sale and find those hidden treasures!

Public donations are being accepted on Friday April 27 from 9 am to 4 pm. In the Manual Training School. Now is the time to declutter your home so bring your kitchen wares, linens, toys, jewels, lamps, gardening implements, tools, ornaments and anything else you don’t need. However, because of space limitation, large furniture and computer equipment can’t be accepted. For info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

On display this month is the amazing and beautiful Egg display of Kathy Simon.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Adult Newly Acquired:

Russian Roulette – Michael Isakoff (973.933)

Death in the Air – Kate Winkler Dawson (364.15232)

Mind of an Outlaw – Norman Mailer (814.54)

Read Before You Diet – Kirsten Bedard (613.2)

Never Rest on Your Ores – Norman B. Keevil (338.7622)

Healing Arthritis – Susan Blum (616.722)

The Last Wild Men of Borneo (915.983)

Educated – Tara Westover (bio)

The View from Rainshadow Bay – Collen Coble (fic)

The Marriage Lie – Kimberly Belle (fic)

How to Stop Time – Matt Haig (fic)

The Hunger – Alma Katsu (fic)

Accidental Heroes – Danielle Steel (fic)

The Girlfriend – Michelle Frances (fic)

The Masterpiece – Francine Rivers (fic)

A Nantucket Wedding – Nancy Thayer (fic)

Hysteria – Elizabeth De Mariaffi (fic)

The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman (fic)

The Cutting Edge – Jeffery Deaver (mys)

Dangerous Crossing – Rachel Rhys (mys)

Shroud of Eternity – Terry Goodkind (sci fic)

Homeland: Season 6 (DVD)

The Americans Season 5 (DVD)

Storks (DVD)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (DVD)

Big Little Lies (DVD)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S:

The Last Star – Rick Yancey (ya fic)

Winter Soldier –Ed Brubaker (ya fic)

Taking Toys Apart – Kristin Fontichiaro (j 688.71)

Concrete Mixers – Quinn M. Arnold (j 629.225)

Backhoes – Quinn M. Arnold (j 629.225)

Star Wars: Tales of Hope and Courage – Max Kanata (j fic)

Opening Moves – Phil Lollar (j fic)

Pawn’s Play – Phil Lollar (j fic

Birds of Paradise: Meet the Flockers (j DVD)

Max & Ruby: Max’s Froggy Friend (j DVD)

Legend of Boneknapper Dragon (j DVD)

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Just Posted

MP Stetski secures $600K for summer jobs funding

The Kootenay Columbia region is receiving $625,097 in federal assistance for summer… Continue reading

Cranbrook vet receives Quilt of Valour

Local Quilts of Valour representative Cindy Postnikoff presented another quilt this week,… Continue reading

RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 121 calls over the week past

Osprey nest at Idlewild finds immediate occupants

A pair of osprey have taken up residence and are in the process of building their new home overlooking the newly rehabilitated dam and lake at the Cranbrook park

Property offences up in Q1 crime stats: RCMP

New municipal traffic unit helping make a postive impact, says detachment commander.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24 Mike Selby ‘Never Rest On… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

Most Read

  • At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

    Column: At the Library for April 24 Mike Selby ‘Never Rest On…