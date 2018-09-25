At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Alan Stern’s ‘Chasing New Horizons’ is the behind the scenes look of the New Horizon Probe which Nasa launched towards Pluto twelve years ago.

Joseph K. Gaydos brilliant photography helps illustrate a unique marine ecosystem to younger readers in his latest work ‘Explore the Salish Sea.’

Storytime is back! Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about the letter “On the Farm”. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Annual Fall Book Sale of the Friends of the Library and the Sunrise Rotary will be held in the Ktunaxa Gym (opposite the Library) from Oct. 17th to 21st. Wed. Oct. 17th is membership Day from 11 am to 5 pm. Buy your $10 membership at the door and have first pick of the books & 10% off. Thursday, Oct. 18th is from 11 am to 9 pm for late night shopping convenience. Friday & Sat., Oct. 19th & 20th, from 11 am to 5 pm; Sunday Oct. 21st is the Bag Sale from 9:30 am to noon. Fill your “Friends of the Library” bag for $5. Only these bags can be used. Friends bags can be purchased at the door if you need them.

Donations of books, DVDs, CDs, & audio books in good condition, are being accepted for this sale at the front circulation desk of the Library. Encyclopedias will not be accepted. For further info call Marilyn 250-489-6254. Come on out and find some great readers at great prices!

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the heartfelt tribute to local and much loved teacher Brian Mackie.

Adult newly acquired items:

105 Hikes in and Around Southwestern British Columbia (796.52209711)

Backpacks and Saddlebags – Don Davies (bio)

Orwell on Truth – George Orwell (177.3)

Post Truth – Matthew D’Ancona (177.3)

Every Word is a Bird We Teach – Daniel Tammet (402)

Chasing New Horizons – Alan Stern (629.4354922)

The Weather Detective – Peter Wohlleben (551.5)

Zen in the Age of Anxiety – Tim Burkett (294.3927)

Oxford Illustrated History of the Third Reich – Robert Gellately (943.086)

Inventing Ourselves: The Secret Life of the Teenage Brain – Sarah-Jayne Blakemore (612.82)

Runner’s World How to Make Yourself Poop – Meghan Kita (796.42)

The Honey Farm – Harriet Alida Lye (fic)

Floating City – Keri Sakamoto (fic)

Fruit of the Drunken Tree – Ingrid Rojas Contreras (fic)

Acts of Vanishing – Fredrik T. Olsson (fic)

Thirteen – Steve Cavanagh (fic)

Lilac Lane – Sherryl Woods (fic)

The Devil’s Dice – Roz Watkins (mys)

A Pitying of Doves – Steve Burrows (mys)

A Siege of Bitterns – Steve Burrows (mys)

The Paris Spy – Susan Elia MacNeal (mys)

Field of Bones – J. A. Jance (mys)

Day of the Dead – Nicci French (mys)

Feared – Lisa Scottoline (mys)

White River Burning – John Verdon (mys)

The Washington Decree – Jussi Adler-Olsen (mys)

The Blacklist: Season 5 (DVD)

The Doctor Blake Mysteries: Season 1 (DVD)

The Coroner: Season 2 (DVD)

SS-GB (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young adult & children’s newly acquired items:

The Queen Underneath – Stacey Filak (ya fic)

Sky in the Deep – Adrienne Young (ya fic)

Coding for Kids 2 (j 005.133)

Mason Jar Science – Jonathan Adolph (j 507.8)

The Halloween Book – Annalees Lim (j 745.5941)

Explore the Salish Sea – Joseph K. Gaydos (j 577.7097115)

Bees – Pitr Socha (j 595.799)

Baby Panda Chews Bamboo (599.789)

Charlie and Frog: A Mystery – Karen Kane (j fic)

Lost in the Jungle – Bill Nye (j fic)

Big foot and Little Foot – Ellen Potter (j fic)

