At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

In ‘Changing Tides’ Kotaro Hayashi presents the personal stories of Japanese-Canadian fisherman and their families who called BC their home before, during and after World War Two.

Kari Jones explains to younger readers how to everyday shopping impacts people from all over the world in ‘A Fair Deal.’

Storytime returns the week of September 17. Stay tuned for more information or contact the Library.

Congratulations on all our Summer Reading Club participants. 621 readers made a truly phenomenal summer, and a new record for Cranbrook. If you somehow missed the closing ceremonies, your medal and certificate is still available to be picked up. Just ask at the front desk. Congratulations to everyone!

To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ Overdrive will be making the eBook available for unlimited access from August 27th to September 10th, 2018. Just either go to our Library2Go link, https://bcpl.overdrive.com/ or through the Libby app https://meet.libbyapp.com/ and celebrate the magic.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Adult Newly Acquired

Do Beekeeping – Orren Fox (638.1)

Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop – Gareth Branwyn (643.7)

Android Phones & Tablets for Dummies – Dan Gookin (004.167)

Canadian Fly Fishing Hotspots and Essentials – Duane Radford (799.124)

Changing Tides – Kotaro Hayashi (971.11)

Unbridled – Diana Palmer (fic)

One Good Thing – Rebecca Hendry (fic)

The Figgs – Ali Bryan (fic)

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See (fic)

Grief Cottage – Gail Godwin (fic)

Murder at the Flamingo – Rachel McMillan (mys)

It All Falls Down – Sheena Kamal (mys)

A Year in Space (DVD)

Annihilation (DVD)

Early Man (DVD)

Alibi (DVD)

Endeavour: Season 5 (DVD)

East West 101: Season 1 (DVD)

Suits: Season 7 (DVD)

Son of Bigfoot (DVD)

Broken: Season 1 (DVD)

Agatha Raisin: Season 1 (DVD)

The Crown: Season 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Ozland – Wendy Spinale (ya fic)

Damselfly – Chandra Prasad (ya fic)

Game of Secrets – Kimberley Foster (ya fic)

9 Days and 9 Nights – Katie Cotugnu (ya fic)

Game of Secrets – Kimberley Foster (ya fic)

A Fair Deal – Kari Jones (j 174.4)

The Stone Heart – Faith Erin Hicks (j fic)

Sherlock Gnomes (j DVD)

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Just Posted

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

Ice forward reflects on U18 gold medal

Peyton Krebs captured a championship title with Team Canada earlier in August.

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘Changing Tides’ Kotaro Hayashi presents the personal stories of… Continue reading

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

Most Read