At the Cranbrook Public Library

In ‘Changing Tides’ Kotaro Hayashi presents the personal stories of Japanese-Canadian fisherman and their families who called BC their home before, during and after World War Two.

Kari Jones explains to younger readers how to everyday shopping impacts people from all over the world in ‘A Fair Deal.’

Storytime returns the week of September 17. Stay tuned for more information or contact the Library.

Congratulations on all our Summer Reading Club participants. 621 readers made a truly phenomenal summer, and a new record for Cranbrook. If you somehow missed the closing ceremonies, your medal and certificate is still available to be picked up. Just ask at the front desk. Congratulations to everyone!

To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ Overdrive will be making the eBook available for unlimited access from August 27th to September 10th, 2018. Just either go to our Library2Go link, https://bcpl.overdrive.com/ or through the Libby app https://meet.libbyapp.com/ and celebrate the magic.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Adult Newly Acquired

Do Beekeeping – Orren Fox (638.1)

Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop – Gareth Branwyn (643.7)

Android Phones & Tablets for Dummies – Dan Gookin (004.167)

Canadian Fly Fishing Hotspots and Essentials – Duane Radford (799.124)

Changing Tides – Kotaro Hayashi (971.11)

Unbridled – Diana Palmer (fic)

One Good Thing – Rebecca Hendry (fic)

The Figgs – Ali Bryan (fic)

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See (fic)

Grief Cottage – Gail Godwin (fic)

Murder at the Flamingo – Rachel McMillan (mys)

It All Falls Down – Sheena Kamal (mys)

A Year in Space (DVD)

Annihilation (DVD)

Early Man (DVD)

Alibi (DVD)

Endeavour: Season 5 (DVD)

East West 101: Season 1 (DVD)

Suits: Season 7 (DVD)

Son of Bigfoot (DVD)

Broken: Season 1 (DVD)

Agatha Raisin: Season 1 (DVD)

The Crown: Season 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Ozland – Wendy Spinale (ya fic)

Damselfly – Chandra Prasad (ya fic)

Game of Secrets – Kimberley Foster (ya fic)

9 Days and 9 Nights – Katie Cotugnu (ya fic)

A Fair Deal – Kari Jones (j 174.4)

The Stone Heart – Faith Erin Hicks (j fic)

Sherlock Gnomes (j DVD)