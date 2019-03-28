A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser at the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store. Chuck has donated this water to our volunteers for many years, and still does. Thank you Chuck. Hugs.

Slugs: To all those who take their dog(s) to Idlewild Park and, despite numerous signs saying Dogs are to be on Leash, they always have their dogs off-leash. I see this daily. On occasion I have even mentioned on encountering them that this (Idlewild) Park is on-leash, but they continue to ignore this fact. While your dog may be friendly to people, and perhaps even to other dogs, it is not fun when your dog, large or small, comes bounding over to see my dog despite your calling him back to you and your dog not listening, if you even noticed what your dog was up to. For small dogs especially, this is very intimidating and stressful for my dog, and for me, as my dog, who is on leash, tries to get away from your off-leash dog. Cranbrook has an off-leash park, so if you want your dog to have free run, please go there.

Also, I find the majority of individuals who let their dogs have free run at Idlewild Park do not pick up after their dog. Please don’t be so ignorant. Please keep your dog(s), regardless of size, on leash and under control, always, so that I can take my dog, and others who have experienced the same thing, for an enjoyable, stress-free walk to the Park. I am sure they, Iike myself, would very much appreciate your consideration in following the rules.

Hugs: To the person who bought my breakfast at Dennys. I would have loved to have been able to thank you in person.

Hugs: To Brooklyn at the local Shaw office. This young lady was able to straighten a problem out in a few minutes that had previously taken phone reps of Shaw a minimum of six hours, with no resolutions! I was 263th in the phone queue the other day. Good job Brooklyn, and thank you.

Hugs: To the 15th Avenue Giant snow people creators. Love them! Such a fun way to use your snowbanks. Happy spring day to you, and a slow melt to your friend

Slugs: A greedy slug to the PDG of SNC Lavalin for threatening to fire employees if they don’t get government contracts. One word comes to my mind: blackmail! I also want to see SNC Lavalin face trial for its bribery charges, but unlike too many western Canadians, I want to see it for the sake of justice, not prejudice!

Hugs: Hugs and bouquets of spring flowers to Amanda at the CIBC. Great service. So glad you came here from Fernie. Thank you.

Slugs: To you people who are heartless and sick enough to have a trap set in your yard for the purpose of killing innocent deer that are just trying to survive. How can you support such cruel, inhumane acts happening right outside your windows? Karma knows who you all are!

Slugs: To the City of Cranbrook for continually ignoring the majority of the citizens who are against these senseless deer culls. When will you listen? Can’t you see how many people are disgusted by this year after year? We want it to stop!! Still, you keep trying to make a few uneducated people happy!

Slugs: To the bus driver for laying on his horn the other day on 1st Street near the bottom of the green stairs. The Rails to Trails isn’t open there yet so I had to hug the middle of the road to avoid a big patch of ice and the gal in the green car that sped by me in the Timmys parking lot. I was using my hand signals.

Hugs: To Dr. Lawrence Jewitt, Bonnie and Charlotte for the super care and attention they are giving to my husband, Chester. You are a wonderful example of Excellence in Professional Services.

Hugs: A year ago two ladies helped me get out of a terrible situation at Perry Creek. I was very sick and they walked me out and drove me home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Hugs: Sincere thanks to Yves, Catherine, and staff at the Bedroom Furniture Galleries in Cranbrook for their exemplary service in repairing our dad’s Lazy Boy recliner. Like most elderly seniors (91 years young), Dad really depends on this chair for his physical comfort, so their prompt, and caring response was appreciated by all of us.

Slugs: To the City of Cranbrook. Are they sinkholes? Or potholes? Would you kindly fix the road I was already taxed to fix, so I’m not causing damage to the car I am taxed annually to drive, which I purchased with income you already taxed, which sits in the driveway of my home that is highly taxed.

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

