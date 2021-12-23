A merry medly of hugs (and slugs)

Slugs: To anyone who donates jigsaw puzzles with missing pieces to local thrift stores. Honestly, just throw them away.

Hugs: Huge hugs to Sam and Jake who are on the run with their snowblowers when Mother Nature and the city snow plows attack our driveways and the mail boxes. It’s so great, and so much appreciated, that you both look after the seniors on the block of 16th street south, off 14th Ave. You are our “Snow Angels”.

Hugs: A big thank you, and many hugs to Cranbrook Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion staff and executive, to the Telus Pioneers, Bud’s Friends and PAWS, for hosting a wonderful Christmas get together for local seniors. A light lunch with sandwiches and goodies supplied by Telus and Legion ladies, a visit from Santa, who handed out treats and a good, old-fashioned sing-a-long led by Bud’s Friends made for a great afternoon for all. Merry Christmas everyone!

Hugs: My wife watched the fella who plowed 22nd Ave N and she just about cried at the care and professional way he looked after the road, he did such a wonderful job, he even cleaned out the front of the driveways, what a champ. Thanks and Merry Christmas.

Hugs: To a wonderful person who made sure I got my wallet back intact. It’s great to know there are still honest people in the world.

Slugs: To the number of transport truck drivers who insist on running through yellow lights on the strip. I have found that I have to hesitate to drive though a safety light intersection because of a number of transport trucks who run yellow lights turning red, as they pass through the intersection.

Hugs: To Neil Matheson for the letters to the editor supporting the true word of God. God Bless you Neil Matheson for standing up for the Lord God.

Hugs: Hugs and Merry Christmas wishes to all the residents of Cranbrook and surrounding area. I pray your homes are filled with love, health and peace during this time dedicated to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas. God bless 2022!

Hugs: I have been reminded many times of the generosity of the people in this small city. The Kootenays have the most generous people, with open hearts as well as open wallets. Hugs to all!

Hugs: To Gerry Bischlar who plows 20th Ave sidewalk from one corner all the way to Kootenay Orchards!

Hugs: To Tanis for offering her beautiful yoga classes by donation on Friday mornings, with donations benefiting local nonprofits. Tanis, you are a gem.

Hugs: To the Peanut M&M’s woman who gifted me the HUGE bag of my favourite guilty pleasure! I shall pay it forward and wish you all the best this season!

Hugs: To all of those who made this year’s Santa parade a success! To JCI, the City of Cranbrook, Parade participants, Cranbrook Rotary and especially to all those who watched and helped keep everyone safe!

Slugs: For not having the Platzl shoveled decently enough for people with disabilities to get around.

Hugs: To everyone at Kimberley Alpine resort for doing what they do, so we can ski.

Hugs: To all the compassionate, professional doctors and nurses at the Cranbrook hospital. And the 2nd and 3rd floor staff as well. Thank you for the care of my husband Phil Nolin.

Hugs: Having recently moved to Cranbrook, one thing that puts a smile on my face are all the Christmas lights. When it’s dark at 5p.m. it can be depressing, but having so many neighbourhoods lit up make that darkness bearable.

Send Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for length, subject matter or tone.