The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU

Woensdregt: On a dark piece of our history

215 children in an unmarked and forgotten mass grave

Rev. Yme Woensdregt

Just under a week ago, a mass grave was discovered on the property of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School containing the remains of 215 children in an unmarked and forgotten mass grave.

Opened in 1893, Kamloops Indian Residential School was once the largest residential school in Canada. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

We have heard on the news some of the painful stories told by former students at this school. They remembered that when they were present at the school, other schoolmates would disappear and were simply never spoken of again. Chief Harvey McLeod of the Upper Nicola Band said, “I just remember that they were here one day, and they were gone the next.”

We don’t know who these children are. Chief Casimir has said that the leadership of the Tk’emlups community “acknowledges their responsibility to caretake for these lost children.”

But we do know that these children, some of them as young as three years old, are just a tiny part of a vast multitude of children who died in Residential Schools. Many of them have still been unidentified, since very few records were kept. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined that at least 3,200 children died while a student at a Residential School. Justice Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Commission, has said the true number of deaths could be as high as 6,000.

Why did so many children die? There are three primary reasons.

Many died from disease, particularly tuberculosis. They lived in cramped conditions without even the most rudimentary medical care. As a result, residential schools were hotbeds for the spread of TB.

Others died in accidents. The schools were poorly built, firetraps without even the most basic safety standards. Mass casualty incidents happened frequently.

But probably the reason which strikes closest to home is the number of children who froze or drowned while they were trying to run away. Schools routinely made no attempt to find them, and even failed to report their disappearance for days.

In many cases, the bodies of children were not returned to their families. Parents rarely learned the circumstances of their child’s death. Often, the only death notification would be to send the child’s name to the Indian Agent at his or her home community.

Here are some basic facts about the Indian Residential School system.

It was established by the Canadian government in 1884, funded by the taxes we paid, and administered by Christian churches. Of the 80 schools in operation at its peak, 44 were operated by Roman Catholics; 21 were operated by Anglicans; 15 were operated by the United Church of Canada; and 2 were operated by Presbyterians.

Children were forcibly taken from their parents and communities and sent to these boarding schools. They were not allowed to go home, even for a visit. When they got to the school, their hair would be cut off; they would be deloused; they were deprived of their culture and forbidden to speak their language; and they were required to adopt the religious denomination of the school they attended. Many were victims of physical and sexual abuse.

These schools were set up not just to educate these children. The true purpose was to indoctrinate them into white Canadian and Christian ways of living. The government’s stated policy was to ensure that indigenous children were assimilated into mainstream white Canadian society.

Duncan Campbell Scott, Deputy Superintendent of the Department of Indian Affairs, introduced a bill in Parliament in the 1920’s to make attendance at the Residential Schools mandatory. “I want to get rid of the Indian problem … Our objective is to continue until there is not a single Indian in Canada that has not been absorbed into the body politic and there is no Indian question, and no Indian Department, that is the whole object of this Bill.”

The system is responsible for the intergenerational trauma which continues to plague indigenous people. The discovery of this mass grave will kindle terrible memories for our indigenous brothers and sisters. As Chief Casimir said, this was “spoken about but never documented”. This discovery confirms the stories that indigenous people have been telling for many years. This is a grief which never subsides, and this event will trigger deep pain.

This discovery is another example of a one of the darkest chapters of our Canadian history. It is a heartbreaking tragedy, and a gripping reminder of what we have done in the past. We dare not forget what has happened.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission worked hard for six years. Its final report points to the urgent task to which we are all called. The Commission listened to the tragic stories told by so many indigenous people. Justice Murray Sinclair, the Chair of the TRC, described this shameful episode in Canadian history as “cultural genocide”, and noted that any who would engage in these horrific activities today would be subject to prosecution at the World Court.

The final report of the Commission includes 94 calls to action. We must change our governmental policies. We must engage in a systematic program of reconciliation, which includes naming the harm we have done. We must change the way in which we talk to and about one another.

One of the ongoing tragedies of this history of colonialism is that there are still so many people who don’t know about this part of our history. Even more horrifying is the number of people who deny this ever happened. The first step in reconciliation is to know what we have done. We can’t heal if we keep pretending we have not been hurt.

We are beginning to take the first tiny steps in a long–term journey which will lead to the kind of reconciliation which will lead to healing. This latest piece of news reminds us again just how urgent the task is.

Previous story
Emotions in a pandemic: Wallow if you need to

Just Posted

The flags at Cranbrook City Hall were at half mast Monday, May 31, marking the uncovering of the remains of 215 children near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Corey Bullock photo)
MLA writes of “terrible and tragic discovery” at former residential school

Cranbrook City Hall flags at half-mast after remains of 215 children discovered near Kamloops

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU
Woensdregt: On a dark piece of our history

215 children in an unmarked and forgotten mass grave

Coming soon to Cranbrook Arts’ 1401 location: the Clay Time Pottery Studio. The brand new studio will be available via membership for experienced potters, and will have a variety of classes and workshops for beginners. (Cranbrook Arts file)
Cranbrook Arts heads into summer

What’s happening this month at the Cranbrook and District Arts Council

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka welcomes provincial restart plan

The provincial restart plan lifting pandemic related restrictions through a gradual four-step… Continue reading

Idlewild Evenings
Idlewild Evenings: Two Canada Goose families meet at day’s end

Tow Canada Goose families meet up at day’s end at Idlewild Park… Continue reading

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Most Read