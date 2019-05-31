July 21, 1952 – May 31, 2019

On the evening of Friday, May 31, 2019, Yvonne Lyne Martin passed away at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital with her husband, Don by her side. Yvonne was born on July 21,1952 in Dawson Creek, BC to Bill and Dorothy Hollingshead, one of nine children born to them.

Yvonne had a heart of gold and was willing to help out anybody she could. She cared about everyone and easily met people with an open and welcoming spirit. Yvonne had many challenges in her life with the most being epilepsy and a form of MS. Through these challenges she always kept a positive attitude. She loved people and always lived her life to the fullest. Yvonne will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Yvonne leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 27 years, Don; two sons Mark Jacobsen and Laine (Jen) Jacobsen as well as four grandchildren; Cameron, Alex, Makayla and Olivia. She also leaves her sisters Bonnie (Gary) Leach, Dodi Dube, Reta (Dan) Bostock, Sandy (Joe) Pommier and one brother Marty (Sandy) Hollingshead. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Dorothy; one brother Jim and two sisters; Ellen and Beverly.

There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Yvonne’s memory may be made to the MS Society, PO Box 1314, Rossland, BC V2C 2A7.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.markmemorial.com

Mark Memorial Community Funeral Home in care of arrangements (250) 426-4864.

Mark Memorial Community Funeral Home