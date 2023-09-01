In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Yme Woensdregt of Cranbrook, B.C.

Yme was a beloved member of his community and devoted himself to the service of God and his congregation during his time as priest at Christ Church Anglican in Cranbrook, BC. He had since retired and was enjoying spending time on his many hobbies.

He will be missed by many for his wit, compassion, energy, care, and his love of people, the God he served, and life itself.

Yme served the many groups and organizations he was involved in with energy, love, fairness, and the amazing insight he had, as well as his attention to detail that made sure no one was missed and everyone felt heard. He advocated tirelessly for the marginalized in our society and shone a light on many inequities.

He will be deeply missed by many in the Christian, music, non-profit, and literary circles. His weekly column always shared a piece of him and his beliefs; it was read, shared, discussed, saved, and pondered by hundreds of people each week.

His deep love and friendship left an impression on many hearts, and his passing will leave an Yme-sized hole in many lives.

He is survived and loved by children Yvonne and Jonathan Woensdregt, and extended family. We ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.

A celebration of life will be held on September 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

The service will also be livestreamed. You can view the livestream by going to Yme Woensdregt’s obituary page at mcphersonfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Summit Community Services Society(ed@summitfamily.ca) 125-10th Ave S, Cranbrook, B.C.

