May 31, 1941 – December 4, 2019

Wilfred Lynk, born in Glace Bay, N.S. on May 31, 1941 passed away in Kamloops, BC on December 4, 2018 at 77 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa and 2 children Lisa (Chris) Anderson and Daniel (Jeannette) Lynk as well as his 3 grandchildren, Alida Anderson, Eric Lynk and Russell Lynk. He is also survived by his brother George Clark (Kay) of Glace Bay, N.S. and his sister Isabel Millard of Ottumwa, Iowa.

While he grew up in Glace Bay, Wilf spent over 45 years in Sparwood, BC, starting out as a mine surveyor and member of the mine rescue team for Kaiser Resources and Westar Elkview pits. During his mining career, Wilf organized and was on the executive of the O.T.E.U. Local 378, was recording secretary for the East Kootenay Labour Council and was awarded a scholarship to the Labour College of Canada at McGill University. Wilf was an avid fly fisherman and master bridge player who had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed practical jokes on his family and friends.

At the end of his mining career, instead of retiring, he and Theresa started their second career and opened the Valley Family Footwear stores in Sparwood and Fernie, BC. Despite several strokes, he continued to work at the store as “the expert” on work boots. Wilf was known for his huge heart and open-mindedness as he and Theresa quietly helped many people in the community.

Anyone who knew Wilf is invited to a celebration of his life in Sparwood, BC at St. Michael’s Church Hall from 3-5 pm on May 25th. Food and refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association.