It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to a wonderful Woman, Mom, Nona, Bis- Nonna, Sister, Cousin andfriend. Mom always loved to have a nice meal and laugh with friends, talk politics and watch all her favorite sports.

Tina was born in Kimberley, BC on April 10, 1928 to Giacomo and Anna Pedrotti. In her school years she was very athletic and was a valued member of the ladies softball team. She also enjoyed swimming.

After graduating from Kimberley High School, she worked as a clerk at Kimberley’s City Hall before moving to Burnaby and later to Port Alberni where she was employed as a receptionist at the Alberni hospital until her retirement.

Tina was pre deceased by her son, Ken, brother Johnny Pedrotti and niece Lynda LaBoucane.

She is survived by her daughter Tanya(Steve), sister Katie Pohl, daughter in-law Debra, grandchildren Tricia(David), Lindsay(Darcy), Sean(Keyanna), greatgrandchildren, Isabella, Max, Jamie and Trace. As well as nieces Louise, Frances and Toni Pohl, Lisa Boucher, Colleen Pedrotti and nephew David Pohl.

Tina requested no service, but she always initiated a toast at a special dinner, so please raise a glass in her memory