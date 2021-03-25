1931-2021 ~ With sadness the family of Sheila Mae Jamieson announce her passing at the age of 89 years.

Sheila was born in North Vancouver on May 25th, 1931 and grew up as a child in Forest Grove, B.C.

Later in life meeting her husband Calvin, they lived in Abbotsford, Shuswap and 100 Mile House prior to moving to Cranbrook in 2014. Sheila and Calvin spent 50 wonderful years of marriage together and raised their beautiful family. She was known for her honesty, compassion and her “Green Thumb”. She will be missed by many and loved forever in our hearts.

Sheila is survived by her husband Calvin, daughters Margaret (Des) McKay, Aldie (Dennis) Hockley, Carolyn (Gilbert) Bouffard, Deborah (Rod) Bricker and only son Philip (Linda) Jago, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

