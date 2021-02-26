It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sharon Ruth Schnack (Bell) announces her battle with cancer has come to an end.

It is said that the birthdate and death date are irrelevant, but it is the dash in between that we celebrate.

Sharon began her “dash” when she was born in Cranbrook on October 18, 1947. She was proceeded by her parents Charlie and Irene Bell, a son Allan and her late husband, Robert (Bob) Schnack.

Sharon is survived by her daughter Kathy Proudfoot (Marty Gottinger), grandchildren Carly Eldred (Aaron), Jacey Reay (Colton), sister Elaine Parsons, brother David Bell, numerous nieces and nephews and special family friend Marvin Sanderson. Her great grandsons, Lucas and Jacob brought her so much joy on this earth. Special thank you to her bffs, who were able to send her off with love. Her “dash” was filled with people she loved and who loved her.

Sharon did not have an easy life. Her son Allan was born in 1969 with severe mental and physical challenges. She endured many things a mother shouldn’t have to go through, but she did so with grace and and bravery, like all things she faced.

In the 70’s and 80’s Sharon was very actively involved in the Special Olympics when Allan was participating. She volunteered countless hours at the Juniper School where Allan attended. Her patience and understanding for those with special needs was unprecedented by everyone.

Sharon worked at the Dr FW Green home for 26 years. She was a dedicated employee who always went out of her way often to provide the residents with some form of kindness… because that was the kind of person she was.

In the late 80’s, Sharon met and fell in love with Bob Schnack. They built a life together, camping and boating and attending local rodeos and events. After Bob’s passing, Sharon continued to enjoy her campsite at Baynes Lake, where she developed many wonderful relationships. “The lake” was her favourite place to be.

Sharon was a long time member of Cranbrook’s local Legion Branch. She enjoyed volunteering and lived for Friday night live music! She was a wonderful dancer and enjoyed having a good partner. She will be fondly remembered by her Legion family for her dedication, kindness and sense of humour.

Mom’s sense of humour was with her until the end. Humour is how she coped with life’s curve balls. During her 10 year battle with cancer, she never once gave up! She would make jokes and loved to hear a good joke. The strength, bravery and grace that she displayed, should be an example for us all.

Sharon was such a sweet lady to all who knew her. Her “dash” and memory will live on through friends and family stories.

Sharon wanted a big party at the Legion when time allows, so a going away party will be held at a later date, as well as a membership drive. It was her wish for the Legion, to thrive and continue to provide a place for people like her, to go and interact with others, make lasting friendships and feel belonged.

In Sharon’s memory, the family would like to ask that you perform an act of kindness. She had a huge heart and we would like to keep her kindness alive and growing, so please help us by doing something for someone else.

Special thanks to Dr Lowden and Dr Schielke for your compassion in caring for Sharon. The family was touched by the all the caring staff mom encountered on her journey.

Mom, you were a shining light in so many lives and we will always cherish your “dash”. You were undoubtedly the best grandma ever and loved so very much!