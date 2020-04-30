July 17, 1931 – April 30, 2020

With the deepest sadness the family of Rocco Briuolo announces his departure to a place of more fertile gardens, lakes teeming with trout and vast berry patches.

Rocco was born in Calitri, Italy on July 17, 1931 and came to Canada in 1956. Rocco arrived in Cranbrook, B.C., armed only with tremendous courage, endless determination, a formidable work ethic and virtually no money or English language skills. With his unwavering tenacity Rocco was able to work through the obstacles he faced and was able to make a great life for himself and his new family. He worked at various jobs, construction, Crestbrook and after 25 years retired with CP Rail.

Rocco also brought with him old world skills and passion for gardening and cultivation that brought him recognition throughout the community of Cranbrook, B.C. He spent countless hours advising and educating friends and neighbors on successful gardening, particularly crops that were native to Italy. Rocco always had time for a glass of wine when friends dropped by. He faithfully maintained the old-world practices of making his own delicious wine, salami and prosciutto and as a result, visitors to Rocco’s house were frequent. Rocco loved the outdoors with a passion for fishing and picking huckleberries in the Kootenay region.

Rocco’s proudest legacy would be the family he raised and instilled with exremely strong ethical and moral values. In Rocco’s world the family was everything and ethics and morals were neither flexible nor negotiable. He was a man of his word.

He leaves to mourn, his wife of 64 years, Carmela, son John and daughters Tina (Kevin) and Philomena (Herman), and grandchildren Kevin, Ashley and David. He leaves one sister Maria (Michael) in Courtney, B.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rocco had countless lifelong friends, many who have gone before him, and will be very happy to reunite with him.

A family memorial service will be held at the Westlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

