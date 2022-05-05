Weekend of Remembrance for the late Randy Glen (Fritz) Sandberg ~

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday June 18th at the Baynes Lake Community Hall from 2-4 p.m. with a tea to follow the service. The family would love to have you join them for the day of remembrance or for the weekend June 17-19, 2022 at the adjacent Glen Sandberg Memorial Park at 468 Jaffray Baynes Lake Road, Baynes Lake, BC.

Note, if you are joining the family and will be camping at the park, there are only outhouses available, no hookups. Please bring your lawn chairs if you are staying to visit with the family. We are looking forward to seeing family and friends and reminiscing in remembrance of our beloved husband, dad, papa, brother and friend.

Grace, Travis, Joey Sandberg and families.