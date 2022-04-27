In Loving Memory (1925-2022) ~

Born Rita Pearl Beatty, at Sec. 20, Tp14, Rge2, W2nd, near Tompkins, Saskatchewan. Pearl was the second of 5 children of Cassie and Jack Beatty. Their farm was remote, with none of the present amenities. Mom told stories of barn dances that lasted until dawn and jokes that the farmers played on each other at these parties, like taking a wheel off someone’s horse-drawn buggy.

Another story she told was when telephones came into the area, some farmers strung a phone line along the fence posts between the farms. On Saturday night, her family would go to a neighbours to catch up on the news and talk to other neighbours on the new phone line. One night someone asked, “Is Pearl there? If she is, put her on and get her to sing”. So that was how they often would spend the Saturday evening, Mom singing into the phone to the neighbours. Years later, mom published several of her stories in the Saskatchewan paper called “The Senior”.

Mom married Stewart Duff in July 1946. They had five children, four girls and a boy. They were proud of how many times they had driven across Canada and their 3-year tour in Germany. She was always up for a road trip, whether it was a trip downtown or a long holiday.

Above all, mom loved her family, trying to keep some sanity in a rambunctious house with five children and a husband playing “foot high tag”. Horses and dogs were always a part of her life. She loved to watch her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their preferred activities; whether it was a hockey or soccer game, a horse or stock show or a music recital, she was happy to be in the stands.

She always coordinated with earrings and her nails manicured. Many thought it must be a special occasion, but ‘no’ it was just how she enjoyed dressing. Mom was a long-time member of the Eastern Star, while living in Vancouver she held the office of Worthy Grand Matron, and The Grand Representative of The Grand Chapter of Sao Paulo, Brazil, in BC and Yukon.

After moving to Cranbrook, mom met many people. She took computer lessons to perfect her emailing and kept in touch with many of her friends and family by texting. On Mom’s 85th Birthday, she posted that she was almost at the stage in her life where she’d quit lying about her age and start bragging about it.

She enjoyed her evenings out to the legion and then out for supper. Mom loved to dance. Country music was mom’s favourite, and it would often be playing in her apartment.

Although mom had not driven in the last couple of years, she was very proud to still have her drivers license and to be living on her own. Mom was able to remain in her apartment and live independently because of the Better at Home Services offered in the Cranbrook area. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Care and Daybreak for their care of our mother.

Mom was predeceased by our father, Stewart Duff and both of her parents and all her siblings.

Leaving behind her children Rita (Jim) Seright, Rae (Rick) Hardy, Elaine (Gerry) Kopetski, Stewart Duff Jr., Dorothy (Greg) Boulton. 12 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.

How far you go in life depends on your being tender with young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong—because someday you will have been all of these

A Celebration of Pearl’s Life will be held at a later date. She will be interred at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral ServicesObituary