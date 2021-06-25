It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Wagler, after a brave fight with Cancer at the age of 64 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jake of 30 years; two daughters, Shawna (Darryl) and Debbie (Kyle); two grandsons, Lincoln and Gus; two sisters, Pamela and Penny (Jim); half-brother, Walter (Juliette); three step-brothers, Bob (Nicole), Jack (Noreen), Berk (Marlene); two step-sisters, Dawn Marie (Tom) and Kat (Sean); as well as many siblings- in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, George; mother, Eileen; and step-father, Gordie.

Patricia was born in Cranbrook, B.C. on September 19th, 1956. She moved to Vancouver in 1976 and settled in Alberta in 1989 after she met her husband, Jake. They moved to Strathmore in 1992 where they raised their family. Patricia loved life to the fullest. She loved gardening, nurturing her rabbits and cats, as well as visiting with her friends.

Patricia will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Strathmore Royal Canadian Legion Hall #10 at 2:00 p.m.

To send condolences, please visit Patricia’s obituary at www.wheatlandfuneralhome.ca

