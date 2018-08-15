March 31, 1943 – August 15, 2018

Milton Thomas Howe born March 31, 1943 in Truro Nova Scotia passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 15th, 2018.

He will be sadly missed by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years – Carol and faithful companion Lexi. He is also survived by his daughters Dee (Terry), Susan (Todd) and son Michael (Dawn). He had a very special place in his heart for each and every one of his grandchildren – Alex, Jessica, John, Jordan, Travis, Ali and Jocelyn. Maltie loved his family, friends, fishing, hunting and relaxing in his chair watching all things “sports”. We will miss his quick wit, one liners, liarman ways and the endless competitions that he always tried to win.

FISH ON…….

No funeral by his request but an open house will be held Sunday, August 19th from 2-4 pm at 1316-18th Street South, Cranbrook, BC.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SPCA.