It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Clarke. Mary was born to parents Rebecca and Thomas Gray on November 16, 1929 in Mayook, BC.

Mary began school in the one room schoolhouse in Mayook before moving to Cranbrook, BC. She was a member of the Cranbrook Girl’s Bugle Band.

While working at the Red & White Store in Cranbrook she met a handsome young gentleman, Allan Clarke, who was working on the suppression crew for the forest service. In the Spring of 1951 she moved to Trail, BC where he had begun his career as a fireman with Cominco. They married on Oct. 8, 1951 and had two sons and a daughter.

Mary and Allan moved to Elkford, BC in 1973 and lived there until their move to Rocky Mountain Village in Fernie, BC.

Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren camping and huckleberry picking. She loved family dinners and was always the instigator in the food fights that ensued.

She was known by the family as the grandma that allowed water fights through the house and out the other door.

Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Allan (Bud) Clarke, sons Bruce (Betti), Ken (Rhonda) and daughter Debbie (Peter) Kliment, grandchildren Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Wolfenden, Sandra Middleton, Allan Clarke, Jesse Clarke, Jenna Scott, Tania Clarke, Darcie Clarke, Erik Kliment and Kalon Kliment, 20 great grandchildren, sister Eleanor Runions and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Rebecca Gray, sisters Ethel Velix, Irene Barrett and Maggie Stevely and brothers Tommy, Jack and Raymond Gray.

A week before Mary’s passing, she said, “It’s important to remember the memories.”

