Maria Phillips

November 5, 1932 – July 17, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

It is with deep sadness that Renee announces the passing of her mom.

Mary was born in Fernie to Frank and Amelia Qualtieri on November 5, 1932. She received all her education at the Michel Natal Central School. Upon graduation she went for normal school in Victoria to become a teacher.

In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart; Graham Phillips and they made their home in Cranbrook.

That year Mary’s mother passed away leaving Mary’s nine-year-old sister Judy to raise. Later they had two daughters of their own Renee and Nelda Jo.

Mom had no grandchildren, but many called her Grandma Mary. There was always a cup of coffee or tea and sweets for any who visited the house.

Mary is survived by her daughter Renee, sister Judy (Berry), sister-in-law Marg and many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband Graham, daughter Nelda Jo, baby John, brother Joe and son-in-law Ken.

Graveside service was held July 15, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the West Lawn Cemetery (Serenity Gardens).

Mom was always a giver, so please give some help to someone who is in need.