Margaret Dorothy Russell (nee Gibson)

April 10, 1936 – July 31, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Dorothy Russell (Gibson) on July 31st, after a long battle with cancer. Marg was born on April 10th, 1936 in Camrose Alberta but spent most of her life in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area. She worked briefly as a nurses aide before meeting the love of her life Bill and starting their family. They were married 49 years and Marg dedicated all her time to their marriage and 5 children.

Marg was always an active member of the community and the Salvation Army church, donating a lot of time to helping any way she could for the church as well as many organizations that were important to her. Her many years of service for multiple organizations was the reason she received the volunteer of the year award in Cranbrook and she was always willing to lend a hand or help out anyone that needed it.

Marg will be greatly missed by her children; Cathy, Bob (Lynn), Dan (Paula), Lorrie and Lenord. Her 8 grandchildren Chris (Kim), Tania (Don), Chad, Jesse (Chelsea), Shayna (John), Michelle (Jay), Christie (Steve), and Riley (Katie), 12 great-grandchildren, her sister Millie and Brother Denny (Una). As well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, parents, and many brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11 am at The Salvation Army Church, 533 Slater Road, Cranbrook. Interment to follow in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Salvation Army or Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.markmemorial.com. Mark Memorial Community Funeral Home in care of arrangements (250) 426-4864.

