May 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie Keith Myers.

Les spent his life working in forestry and enjoying the outdoors: fishing, hunting and skiing. He was a faithful member of Christ the Servant parish in Cranbrook BC.

Les was loved by children Anya (Michael), Naomi, and Eric and grandchildren Soren and Freyja. Survived by Mary Myers, mother Frances, brother Art (Robin), sister Mae (Bill), and many cousins, In-laws, nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.

A celebration in honour of his life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers we ask you plant a tree, donate, or volunteer at a homeless shelter. We would like to express our gratitude to the caring and professional team at Foothills ICU where Les spent his final days.

