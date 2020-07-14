Joyce Hagel













July 14, 2020

A service for the late Joyce Hagel will be held at Christ the Servant Parish. Due to the current restrictions it will be private.

Interment will follow in the Fort Steele Cemetery.

To view Joyce’s Service you may do so on the McPherson Funeral Services website www.mcphersonfuneralservices.com

after July 20, 2020 on her obituary page under the memorial video tab.

Video condolences to the family may be emailed in to info@mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Services