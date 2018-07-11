August 29, 1946 – July 11, 2018

Harvey Royce Jolie passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2018 at East Kootenay Regional District Hospital in Cranbrook, BC surrounded by loved ones. His last days were made easier by the fantastic nursing staff who cannot be thanked enough for their compassion and diligence.

Born on August 29th, 1946 in Kimberley, BC to parents Royce and Edith, Harvey was raised in Marysville, the oldest of his three siblings, David, Judene, and Calvin.

Harvey met his wife Marilyn during high school and afterwards they were married for 51 years. Together they raised three beautiful children, Michael, Sara, and Benjamin. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, Trenan, Dryden, Elnora, and Aiden all of whom were dearly beloved and cherished.

A gifted man with a wondrously varied set of talents, Harvey eventually chose to enter the trades to become a heavy duty mechanic. His curiosity and ingenuity led to many opportunities to design equipment that served local industries.

In addition to his career, Harvey and his wife were anchors in the community of Kimberley where they were business owners for over two decades. Understanding the importance of service, Harvey was a longtime supporter of the Helping Hands Food Bank, aiding the infamous yearly duck race fundraiser, even engineering the nets that allowed the thousands of rubber ducks that tumbled down the creek to be rescued safely.

From a young age, innumerable moments were whiled away in the grand vistas of the St. Mary’s River Valley; Harvey never tired of the beauty and solace that the region provided. Many summers were spent camping at the lake, fireside with a concertina on his lap and a smile on his face as music played on into the night.

Likewise, Kootenay Lake was source of happiness where he loved to sail his boat, adventured with family on the venerable Winddrift, and enjoyed the life on the water.

His endearing sense of humour, infectious laughter, and penchant for practical jokes were a source of delight. Harvey will be dearly missed, and remembered as a loving husband, compassionate father, caring brother, stalwart friend, and above all, a man whose life left an indelible impression on those he loved most.

Celebration of Life at Elks Sunday July 15th 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.