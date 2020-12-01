1936-2020 ~ Gordon, born to Merrill & Mary Ingalls, was raised in Burnaby along with younger brother Wayne. After studying in both London & Vancouver Gordon received an MA from UBC, taught high school briefly on Vancouver Island and then spent the next 26 years teaching philosophy at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George.

While teaching philosophy fed his soul, when he retired he was the Dean of University Transfer at the College and had spent years involved in the Faculty Association and then the College Faculties Federation (as it was then known).

Gordon described himself as a small “l” leader, someone who “knew some rules, and spoke up”. Described by colleagues as “a great teacher”, “a supportive and caring leader”, “a fine gentleman”, “a delightful, thoughtful, interesting, and kind man”, and “a pillar of the community”, Gordon was a ‘people person’ and his courses were always popular with the students.

Civic-minded, Gordon spent over 18 years as a Trustee on the Prince George School Board with many of those years as Chair. Gordon took early retirement to join wife Katherine in Nelson. After retirement Gordon continued working as a senior’s counsellor in Nelson and member of the Ethics Committee of the Kootenay Lake Hospital and later the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, the latter as co-chair of the committee.

Gordon took the opportunity during retirement to catch up on a lot of the reading he had postponed but never did finish all the books he had collected. He was a kind man loaded with wit and charm and he will be missed.

Gordon leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Katherine, his twin sons Robert and wife Lorie and Michael and wife Kathryn, grandchildren Jasmine, Kaleb, Luke & Chloe, brother Wayne and wife Sharon, his first wife Anne, nephews and nieces, 2nd wife Ann and her children Meredith and Scott along with numerous friends. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Danataya.

A memorial service will be held in 2021 when family & friends can gather. In the meantime raise a glass of scotch to a man who lived life well and to the fullest.

Memorial donations to the Hough Ingalls Animal Welfare Fund of the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) Box 242 Cranbrook BC V1C 4H8 or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.