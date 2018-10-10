Gene Pawloski

October 10, 2018

Gene was a strong “very old soul” who knew who more than any of us probably ever will about spirituality, life, and “how to fix it”. At the age of 17 he moved from his Rorkton, Manitoba home life (an atmosphere of living with 12 siblings) to Kimberley to stay with his loving sister, Fran, and help out at the outset of the war. He later moved to the Crowsnest Pass in Alberta and worked in the coal mine in that area, and met his future wife, Isobel Jane Spence, in Hillcrest. They were married in Blairmore, AB in 1943. Isobel predeceased him in 1998. Gene is survived by his two children Larry (Marilyn) of Lac La Hache, BC and Bev (Jack) Papps of Armstrong, BC as well as three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He relocated his new family to Kimberley in 1946 and worked for twenty years in the hard rock mines for Cominco. He built a house for his young family in Chapman Camp, now a part of Kimberley. Like his father, who was a blacksmith and machinist, Gene was always interested in how things worked, and could fabricate and repair anything he needed. Gene then added appliance repair to his list of abilities, which was a rewarding way for him to match his pleasure in helping people with his aptitude for fixing machinery. After their move to Cranbrook, he opened up his own tool repair centre, a depot for many brand-name tool companies.

Being a smaller-framed man, he was noted for his healthy appetite and love of good food, which led to his nickname ‘Pork Chop’.

Good-bye, Pork Chop, our loving father – you will always be missed and loved.

