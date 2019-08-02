Born March 26, 1956 in White Rock, BC; Gary was Allen and Doris Reid’s second of five kids. His family settled in Invermere where he grew up loving the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping. After an accident in 1976, he fell in love with wheelchair sports, and competed nationally and internationally in a variety of sports.

In 1988, Gary married Shari. Moving to Cranbrook, they had their daughter Alysha in 1991, and son Brennan in 1993.

After fighting serious lung infections for years, he died peacefully July 28, 2019 at Foothills Hospital in Calgary on his own terms with his family by his side.

Gary lived both simply and larger than life. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

At Gary’s request, his family will hold a Margaritaville sending off party for him, on Saturday, August 10th from 1-4 pm in Cranbrook. Please text or call 204-996-1593 for the address.

In memory of Gary, we would be honoured if you wish to make a donation to the Rick Hansen Foundation.

“Some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic, But I had a good life all the way”

– Jimmy Buffett