Edward Henry “Poppa” Thouret

June 22, 1928 – July 31, 2023

In loving memory ~

On July 31, 2023, Edward Henry Thouret “Poppa” passed away peacefully with family by his side at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Born June 22, 1928, in Vancouver, B.C., to Edward and Alice, he was the eldest of three boys. Predeceased by George and Bob.

Ed met the love of his life Isabel and they married in 1953 and spent 68 years together creating a wonderful life with their 3 children.

His hard work ethic and loyalty were displayed during his 32-year career with BC Tel working in Golden, Invermere and retiring in Cranbrook in 1983. Not only was Poppa’s family important to him but also his community wherever he lived. In Golden, he served on the volunteer Fire Department, was a Masonic lodge member, supported minor hockey and was a lifetime Kinsmen. In Cranbrook, he received recognition as Volunteer of the Year for his many hours served as a Telephone Pioneer member.

The family and friends who knew him shared fond memories of camping, huckleberry picking and fishing in some of the best East Kootenay spots our favorites being White Swan and Premier. Many laughs were had around the campfire listening to the great storytelling and yodels of Pierre LaBouche.

Ed and Isabel loved travelling to Switzerland, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand. They wintered in Arizona for almost 20 years taking in shuffleboard, golf and happy hour with many friends.

Poppa is predeceased by his loving wife Isabel (2021), his son Michael (2022) and son-in-law Gary (2023). He will be lovingly remembered by his children Anna Jean and Wally (Wendy); grandchildren Steven (Wendy), Carly (Gerald), Tyler (Kianna), Lindsay (Sam), Sheldon (Kristy), Amanda (Thad), Jamie (Amy) and great-grandchildren Camryn, Bailey, London, Isabella, Avery, Sonny, Theodore, Eliana, Tanner, Harrison, Tyson and Emma. He also leaves his extended family of many nieces and nephews as well as many friends he made over the years.

There will be no service at Poppa’s request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Please raise your glass in his honour –

“To Poppa”



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary