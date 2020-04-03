With great sadness her family would like to announce the passing of Diane Brown at the age of 70.

Diane was born on May 12, 1949 in Cranbrook, B.C. She attended school in Cranbrook, during her grade 12 year at Mt Baker Secondary School, Diane got a full-time job working for B.C Tel (now Telus).

On April 3, 1970 the love of her life, daughter Tammy was born. For the next 48 years Diane stayed permanently employed, 10 years with B.C Tel, 10 Years at the Cranbrook R.C.M.P, 1 Year at the Squamish R.C.M.P and 19 years at I.C.B.C in Squamish, Chilliwack and Cranbrook. Finally, 8 years as the secretary/manager of the Royal Canadian Legion in Cranbrook.

After 20 years of being partners, Diane and Clive were finally married in 2011. They enjoyed traveling to Ontario where Diane enjoyed visits with Clive’s large family of brothers, sisters, their spouses, many nieces and nephews, the grandkids and of course her stepsons, Steven (Sonia), James (Debbie).

Diane spent time volunteering for the Hospital Auxiliary as well as the Telus Ambassadors.

Diane loved her family, her friends and life. If you ever said “Hi” to Diane, then you will miss “her”.

She is survived by her husband Clive, daughter Tammy (Phil), sister Leanna (Lynn), brothers Marvin, Paul, Mark, sister in laws Gayle, Carol (Karl), Mary (Pete), Janet (Jim), Karen (Joe), brother in laws John (Anita), Brian (Donna), Darcy, Art (Sue), Pat (Cher), stepsons Steven (Sonia), James (Debbie), grandchildren Karlie, Kale, Tate, Carter, her cousins and many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Diane was predeceased by her father Delmar (Bruce), her mother Louise (Romano) and brother Darryl.

Due to the COVID-19 isolation and the uncertainty of when it will be over, a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for August 2020. Attempts will be made to confirm a date with as much notice as we can, so those traveling distances can make plans. Diane will be interred at the Legion Cemetery after the Celebration of her wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #24, 803 Cranbrook St N. Cranbrook, B.C. V1C 3S2 in Diane’s honour.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Service