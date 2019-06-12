July 25, 1963 – June 12, 2019

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Colleen Marie Eliuk in Cranbrook, B.C on Tuesday June 12th. Colleen passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Colleen was born in Campbell River B.C and was 56 years young.

Colleen’s love of life, family, baking, and crafting touched so many people. Colleen poured enthusiasm, laughter and a bright light into every moment of every day.

Although a big hole is left in many hearts, Colleen’s spirit will live on in the cherished memories held by her many friends and loving family.

Colleen leaves behind her best friend and forever devoted husband Sonny, her son David, Mother Gloria, 2 sisters Sherry (Hugo), Denise (Rob) Anderson, Nephews Brad (Jen) Hockley, Chad (Stephanie) Andeson, Niece Rebecca (David) Morales, numerous aunts and uncles, and Colleen’s cherished friend Sally Carlyle.

She is predeceased by her father Allan Forbister.

The Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held on Saturday June 15 from 1 pm to 3 pm at McPherson Funeral Home.

The Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held on Saturday June 15 from 1 pm to 3 pm at McPherson Funeral Home.

