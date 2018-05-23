Claudia Maria Sternig

May 11, 1963 – May 23, 2018

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beautiful mother, wife, daughter, Claudia Sternig after a long and courageous 10-year struggle with cancer.

Claudia was born to Emmi and Kurt Madersbacher in Innsbruck and raised in Scharnitz, Austria, where she received her initial schooling. She immigrated to Canada with her parents when she was 13 and settled in Cranbrook BC, continuing her education at Parkland and Mt. Baker schools. She was active in school and community events, where she received the honour of Miss Congeniality in the Sam Steele Sweetheart Pageant and in the Maverick Riding Club she was named Queen at their annual gymkhana.

After attending UBC and obtaining her teaching degree she returned to Cranbrook to teach at Laurie Middle school for several years specializing in Science, Math and Physical Education.

Claudia and Greg met in high school and later fell in love and married in 1988. They created a welcoming home for friends and family and raised two beautiful daughters, Julie-Ann and Megan. Claudia was the love of Greg’s life and his best friend. The core of their relationship was founded in friendship and devotion, and their love for their daughters. They cherished holiday time with family and moments filled with laughter and love.

Claudia took great joy in watching her daughters play sports and participate in school events. Julie-Ann and Megan were the brightest light in Claudia’s life and she was always ready with an ear, advice and knew what they needed. She was full of pride and adoration for her girls.

Claudia had an adventurous spirit, traveling the world with her infectious zest for life. Her positivity shone through and her devotion to her family grounded her loved ones in the comfort of her presence. She spent her life sharing knowledge with others and in her passing, she taught her loved ones more about courage and resilience than any book could ever give us. Claudia was strength and love, wrapped in the soul of a beautiful human and while we cannot see her anymore, the memories live on and her warmth stays inside each of us.

She is survived by her loving husband Greg, daughters Julie-Ann and Megan, her parents Emmi and Kurt Madersbacher, Sternig relatives and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents Rosa and Josef Maier, Herman and Luise Madersbacher.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 2 pm at St. Eugene’s Resort.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.