Christopher Paul Dakin

August 29, 2022
Our son, brother, uncle and friend.
Forever in our hearts you’ll stay Loved and missed every day
We hope you will join us to remember and Celebrate Paul on Saturday September 24, 2022 at Mckenzie Meadows Gold Club 17215 McKenzie Meadows Drive SE, Calgary, Alberta.
