1955-2021 ~ With deep sorrow, the family of Carol Mazur announces her sudden passing in her Cranbrook home.

Carol was born in Cranbrook, B.C., the eldest daughter of John and Betty- Lou Mazur. Growing up in Cranbrook, she attended school and graduated from Mount Baker Secondary. She enjoyed her career as a hostess in the hospitality industry, meeting new people with her big smile always leading the way.

Later in life, Carol succumbed to a frustrating illness, that left her with disabilities, but she did her best to live a happy life. She loved Cranbrook, and the people she met along her life journey.

Left to mourn is her dad John, sister Yvonne (Bob) and nephew Jonathan, sister Sheila and nephew Greg, and her friend Leonard.

She was predeceased by her mother Betty-Lou.

Due to Covid restrictions, Carol will be laid to rest next to her mom in Westlawn Cemetery, in a private family gathering.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

