It is with great sadness the family of Barry Richard Block announce his passing.

As an avid outdoorsman Barry’s passion for sledding was well-known. The highlight for many was the famous Boxing Day gathering he would host every year; bonding around the bonfire for a hotdog roast and hot chocolate would warm the body and soul.

Summer days included Cory and Bear skimming across Moyie and Lake Koocanusa on their seadoos making waves and memories.

Growing up, Barry and his brother Allan would get into all kinds of shenanigans together. They would bring their Dad’s music equipment up on the front lawn and crank up the sound for the neighbours to enjoy. On occasion, Barry would perform wheelies on his motorbike in front of the school letting Allan know it was time to hit the trails.

Working at his father Kusty’s tire shop he was instilled with valuable work ethics. The rest of his working career was spent as a conductor for CP Rail. His mother Edith was always remembered with flowers and kind words on every occasion.

His Nephew and Niece, Brett and Ally cherish their memories of their Uncle who never failed to provide an adventure. They remember him by saying “he was taken too soon and heaven gained another angel”.

Barry was a loyal and loving son, father, uncle, brother, and friend.