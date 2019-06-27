Annette Brown











June 27, 2019

Celebration of life will be held for Annette, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 pm, at the Fort Steele Windsor Hotel, Fort Steele Heritage Town. If you are able to attend there is no charge to enter the Park. We ask that you advise Fort Steele staff, at the entrance, that you are attending Annette’s Celebration of life.

A sincere thank you from Annette’s Family.