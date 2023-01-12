Public Hearing Notice

Public Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Council of the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook is considering adopting “City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4102, 2023”.

City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4102, 2023 proposes site-specific amendments to the Single Family Extended Residential Zone, R-1 to allow for the use of a pier-type non-continuous permanent foundation and to establish a minimum width for a single family dwelling of 4.2m specific to the subject property.

The purpose of the amendments is to facilitate siting a manufactured home on the subject property. The subject property is legally described as ASSIGNED LOT 6 (SEE 4565I) DISTRICT LOT 29 KOOTENAY DISTRICT PLAN 1355, which is located at 511 Briar Avenue NW between 5th and 6th Street NW, as shown on the reference map below.

“City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4102, 2023” may be inspected between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 10, 2023, up until January 23, 2023, as posted on the bulletin board in the foyer at City Hall, or contact Planning staff through reception at (250) 489-0230 or (250) 426-4211.

An Electronic Public Hearing for the proposed Zoning Amendment Bylaw will be held at 6:00 p.m. on January 23, 2023, and will be available for viewing by live-stream (the link will be posted at www.cranbrook.ca on the day of the Public Hearing). You may provide your comments on the proposed Zoning Amendment Bylaw in one of the following ways:

In writing: Submit your comments in writing to City Hall – drop-off mail slot, or email to comments@cranbrook.ca by 1:00 pm on January 23, 2023. Speak at the Public Hearing: If you wish to speak to the proposed bylaw amendments at the Public Hearing, the City requests that you pre-register. Please send your name, address and phone number to register@cranbrook.ca prior to January 23, 2023.

On the day of the Public Hearing please call in by 5:50 p.m. to confirm your registration. Call 1-833-512-2295, meeting number is 2774 029 4115. If asked for an attendee number, enter the “#” symbol, you will be able to hear the meeting, but you will be placed on hold and muted until it is your time to speak.

SUBMISSIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE PUBLIC HEARING