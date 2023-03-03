Public Hearing Notice

Public Notice is hereby given that the Municipal Council of the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook is considering adopting “City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4110, 2023”.

Subject Properties: 2813 23rd St. N

Legal Descriptions: LOT 1 DISTRICT LOT 28 KOOTENAY DISTRICT PLAN 7714

PID: 013-563-688

City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4110, 2023 proposes amendments to the following subsections of section 7.15. Highway Commercial:

– .2. Accessory Uses (b),

– .6.b. Other Regulations (ii),

– .6.b. Other Regulations (iii),

to allow for a site-specific amendment to allow for an accessory dwelling, that shares the main entrance with the commercial use, with a maximum floor area of 175m2 on a parcel located at 2813 23rd Avenue NW.

“City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4110, 2023” may be inspected between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from February 28, 2023, up until March 13, 2023, as posted on the bulletin board in the foyer at City Hall, or contact Planning staff through reception at (250) 489-0230 or (250) 426-4211.

An Electronic Public Hearing for the proposed Amendment Bylaw will be held at 6:00 p.m. on March 13, 2023 and will be available for viewing by live-stream (the link will be posted at www.cranbrook.ca on the day of the Public Hearing). You may provide your comments on the proposed Amendment Bylaw in one of the following ways:

In writing: Submit your comments in writing to City Hall – drop-off mail slot, or email to comments@cranbrook.ca by 1:00 pm on March 13, 2023. Speak at the Public Hearing: If you wish to speak to the proposed bylaw amendments at the Public Hearing, the City requests that you pre-register. Please send your name, address and phone number to register@cranbrook.ca prior to March 13, 2023.

On the day of the Public Hearing:

Please call in by 5:50 p.m. to confirm your registration.

Call 1-833-311-4101, meeting number is 2774 306 6664.

If asked for an attendee number, enter the “#” symbol.

You will be able to hear the meeting, but you will be placed on hold and muted until it is your time to speak.

SUBMISSIONS CANNOT BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE PUBLIC HEARING.