City of Cranbrook Logo

March 03, 2023

Public Consultation Notice

On February 27, 2023, the Municipal Council of the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook is provided first reading of “City of Cranbrook Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 4111, 2023”.

Subject Properties: Lot 5 and Lot 8 at Wildstone Golf Resort

Legal Descriptions: LOT 5 DISTRICT LOT 2870 KOOTENAY DISTRICT PLAN NEP86333 AND AN UNDIVIDED 102/569 SHARE IN LOT 12 PLAN NEP86333 (SEE PLAN AS TO LIMITED ACCESS). (PID: 027-470-849) and LOT 1 DISTRICT LOT 2870 KOOTENAY DISTRICT PLAN EPP91273 AND AN UNDIVIDED 3,634/39,261 SHARE IN LOT 12 PLAN NEP86333 EXCEPT STRATA PLAN EPS7046 (PHASE 1) (SEE PLAN AS TO LIMITED ACCESS) (PID: 030-933-277)

City of Cranbrook Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 4110, 2023 proposes the following amendments to the Official Community Plan (OCP):

Section 23 – I-3 Wildstone Neighbourhood Plan: Table 5.4, Wildstone Subarea Prescribed densities to be maintained for Block B(W) prior to development of Block C(W) and Block D(W) lands, on:

  • Lot 5: from 102 townhome units to 30 townhome units, and from 0 duplex units to 58 duplex units.
  • Lot 8: from 98 single family lots to 61 single family lots, and from, 0 duplex unit to 12 duplex units, and from 98 townhome units to 24 townhome units.

City of Cranbrook Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 4111, 2023 may be inspected between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from February 28, 2023, up until March 13, 2023, as posted on the bulletin board in the foyer at City Hall. If you require more information, please contact Planning staff at (250) 489-0230.

You may provide comments in writing to City Hall, by drop off mail slot or by email to comments@cranbrook.ca, by 1:00pm on March 13, 2023.

Map1

Map1. Lot 5 and Lot 8 of the Wildstone Subarea, subject parcels for OCP Amendment Bylaw 4111, 2023

