Legal Notice Logo

August 01, 2023

Notice to Nicholas Louis – Statement of Claim by Tetyana Sokolova

In the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta

Judicial District of Calgary

Notice to Nicholas Louis

Last known address: 4 – 1803 4 Street North, Cranbrook, British Colombia

Take Notice that Tetyana Sokolova filed a Statement of Claim on September 19, 2022, filed an Amended Statement of Claim on March 15, 2023, and filed an Amended Amended Statement of Claim in Action No. 2201-10618 in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, Judicial District of Calgary, claiming against you, general damages and special damages plus interest and costs as a result of an accident alleged to have been caused by your negligence which occurred November 9, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta.

The grounds alleged are stated in the Statement of Claim, Amended Statement of Claim and Amended Amended Statement of Claim, copies of which may be obtained from the plaintiff’s lawyer Leslie Taylor, Vogel LLP, #1050, 10201 Southport Road S. W., Calgary, Alberta, T2W 4X9, Phone Number ( 403) 255-2636.

Your whereabouts being unknown, the Court has ordered substitutional service upon you by the within advertisement. Should you wish to oppose the claim or obtain notice of further steps in the proceeding, you or your lawyer must file with the Clerk of the Court and send to the plaintiff’s lawyer a Statement of Defence or a Demand of Notice. If you fail to do so within 30 days from the date of this publication, the plaintiff may proceed to note you in default, and you will not thereafter be entitled to notice of any further proceedings, and the relief sought by the plaintiff may be given in your absence.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 26 day of July, 2023.

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s pro disc golfer Casey Hanemayer’s season is off to a hot start with numerous wins including big ones at the Edmonton Open and the BC Open, in back-to-back weekends. Photo courtesy of Andre Lodder - Parked Pro.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer wins BC, Edmonton disc golf opens

South Country firefighters and a BC Wildfire Initial attack crew responded to a wildfire near Elko on Monday. RDEK file
South Country firefights respond to wildfire near Elko

An overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook

Select river systems in the Kootenays will be closed to angling from 2 p.m. to midnight from July 31-Sept. 10 in order to protect fish. Pixabay photo.
Province reduces angling times in Kootenay waterways