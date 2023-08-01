Notice to Nicholas Louis – Statement of Claim by Tetyana Sokolova

In the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta

Judicial District of Calgary

Notice to Nicholas Louis

Last known address: 4 – 1803 4 Street North, Cranbrook, British Colombia

Take Notice that Tetyana Sokolova filed a Statement of Claim on September 19, 2022, filed an Amended Statement of Claim on March 15, 2023, and filed an Amended Amended Statement of Claim in Action No. 2201-10618 in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, Judicial District of Calgary, claiming against you, general damages and special damages plus interest and costs as a result of an accident alleged to have been caused by your negligence which occurred November 9, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta.

The grounds alleged are stated in the Statement of Claim, Amended Statement of Claim and Amended Amended Statement of Claim, copies of which may be obtained from the plaintiff’s lawyer Leslie Taylor, Vogel LLP, #1050, 10201 Southport Road S. W., Calgary, Alberta, T2W 4X9, Phone Number ( 403) 255-2636.

Your whereabouts being unknown, the Court has ordered substitutional service upon you by the within advertisement. Should you wish to oppose the claim or obtain notice of further steps in the proceeding, you or your lawyer must file with the Clerk of the Court and send to the plaintiff’s lawyer a Statement of Defence or a Demand of Notice. If you fail to do so within 30 days from the date of this publication, the plaintiff may proceed to note you in default, and you will not thereafter be entitled to notice of any further proceedings, and the relief sought by the plaintiff may be given in your absence.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 26 day of July, 2023.