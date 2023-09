NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS

Estate of ERNEST BRUCE SETTER

who died on July 17, 2023

If you have a claim against this estate, you must file your claim by November 10, 2023 and provide details of your claim

with The Estate of Ernest Bruce Setter

at 285 Patterson Blvd. SW, Calgary, AB T3H 3K1

If you do not file by the date above, the estate property can lawfully be distributed without regard to any claim you may have.