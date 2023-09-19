MINES ACT:

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO AMEND THE MINE PLAN AND RECLAMATION PROGRAM FOR THE

Columbia Sand & Gravel Pit, Mine # 1630292

Take Notice that Tyson Craiggs of Terus, a Division of Colas Western Canada Inc., has filed with the Chief Permitting Officer, pursuant to Part 10.2.1 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, an amended mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the existing sand and gravel pit located at 240 Lumberton Road legally described as:

PARCEL 1 (SEE 7464I) OF DISTRICT LOT 2804 KOOTENAY DISTRICT, PID: 009-793-330 and DISTRICT LOT 2304 KOOTENAY DISTRICT, PID: 009-793-232

A copy of the permit application, including supporting documentation, is available for public viewing at the Cranbrook Public library located at 1212 2 St N #101. Any person affected by or interested in this program has 30 days from the date of publication to make written representation to the Chief Permitting Officer of Mines, Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation, Southeast Region at Suite 202,100 Cranbrook St. N., Cranbrook, BC V1C 3P9 or by email MMD-Cranbrook@gov.bc.ca.

Please note that the Chief Permitting Officer does not have a mandate to consider the merits of the proposed mine from a zoning or a land use planning perspective.