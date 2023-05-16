Legal Notice Land Act Logo

May 16, 2023

Land Act: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that I/We, Robert Toohey Locations Ltd, from Gibsons, BC have applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Kootenay Boundary Region, for a Licence of Occupation for Film Activities situated on Provincial Crown Foreshore located in the vicinity of Moyie Lake.

FOR invites comments on this application, the Lands File is 4406377. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to Sr. Authorization Specialist, FOR, Kootenay Boundary Region, at 1902 Theatre Road, Cranbrook, BC V1C 7G1. Comments will be received by FOR up to June 17, 2023. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Please visit the website at http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information. Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.

Map 1

