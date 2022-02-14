City council has adopted zoning changes that will pave the way for a new apartment building at 1001 10th St. N. Photo courtesy City of Crranbrook.

Zoning amendment adopted for proposed apartment building

Cranbrook city council has adopted a zoning amendment that will facilitate construction of a 75 unit apartment at 1001 10th St. N.

The building, proposed by West Urban Developments, changes the land use designation to high density residential that will include one, two and three-bedroom apartment units in a five-storey building.

Councillor Wayne Price said there will be traffic studies done and that the rental housing will be likely geared towards young professionals and seniors.

“I fully support this,” Price said. “I know there are some people in the area who are maybe opposed to it just because of the height coming into their neighbourhood. I think if you look at the studies that have been done, the housing study, the need is definitely there. I don’t think that building should interfere too much with the aesthetics in the neighbourhood.”

Opposition to the proposed apartment building from nearby property owners centred largely on the height shielding views, increased traffic, and pedestrian safety, based on letters included in the city council agenda package.

