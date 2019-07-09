Zip line to be replaced at Idlewild Park

The old zip line at Idlewild Park is being replaced with a new double-track line slated for completion by the end of the month.

The $65,000 project is being led by the Cranbrook Rotary Club, which — along with city support — was able to secure additional funding to scale the project to a double-track system, which will allow for more kids to enjoy the playground.

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is providing half of the funding for the project, with a contribution of $35,000. The City of Cranbrook, the Regional District of East Kootenay, Western Financial Group and Home Depot will cover the remainder.



