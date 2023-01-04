Zeznik named Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

The 2018 Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games office officially opened Wednesday, June 7, at 110A Slater Road in Cranbrook. The games run Sept. 11-15 in Cranbrook and Kimberley. More to come. Pictured left to right: Committee Co-president Jaret Thompson, MLA Tom Shypitka and co-president Sandy Zeznik at the opening ceremonies. Paul Rodgers photo.

Longtime Cranbrook citizen and volunteer extraordinaire Sandy Zeznik has been named the community’s Citizen of the Year.

Zeznik is a retired teacher/principal and district principal, and is involved in many volunteer causes, including co-chairing the 2018 55+ games (Kimberley/Cranbrook).

Zeznik loves to travel and is an active Dragon Boat paddler.

“Sandy is the epitome of a person who you would want in your community. She is always willing to take on new challenges and is constantly looking for opportunities to help people,” said Chuck Downie, president of the Cranbrook Rotary Club, where Zeznik volunteers.

The Citizen of the Year award is bestowed by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, which solicits nominations towards the end of a calendar year.

Zeznik has an extensive resume of community volunteerism, including, but not limited to, the Cranbrook Public Library, Age Friendly Committee, Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary, Cranbrook Seniors Hall, and many more.

Zeznik also served as a council advisor for the province’s seniors advocate.

“Sandy is the only person I know that is so involved in so many groups in Cranbrook that she carries around a bag of name tags from the various organizations when she is volunteering for them,” said Doug Newberry, BC Community Association of Community Response Networks, Mentor, East Kootenay.

The Citizen of the Year celebration will take place as an afternoon event early February 2023.