Leon Nepper, photographed by the News in 2013, has been arrested by Whitehorse RCMP in connection to a targeted mail bomb incident in Port Alice, B.C., on Sept. 11. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

A Whitehorse man charged with allegedly mailing an exploding package to his brother in Port Alice, B.C., last week made another brief appearance in territorial court the afternoon of Sept. 17.

Leon Nepper, 73, was arrested at an apartment building at Fourth Avenue and Lambert Street on Sept. 13 and charged with one count each of sending an explosive substance to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

The charges are related to an incident where Nepper’s brother, Roger, and his brother’s wife, Shirley Bowick, were injured after a package delivered to their Port Alice home on Sept. 11 exploded. Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife received minor burns.

Nepper made his first appearance in court Sept. 14.

Wearing a loose grey sweatshirt, Nepper appeared frail during his Sept. 17 appearance before territorial chief judge Karen Ruddy, walking slowly into the prisoner’s box and gripping the door for support as he sat down.

Crown attorney Ludovic Gouaillier quickly asked for the matter to be adjourned for another three days. The case was becoming “more complex for many reasons,” Gouaillier said, in part because the investigation is now a “trans-jurisdictional matter” with authorities in both British Columbia and the Yukon working on it.

Gouaillier hinted that “more serious charges” may be laid in the future, but said that, at the moment, investigators are still working on gathering and sharing evidence.

Nepper’s lawyer, Robert Dick, said he had no objection to an adjournment, adding that he would have asked for one anyway to prepare for Nepper’s bail application.

Nepper was returned to custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 20.

The News profiled Nepper in 2013. At the time, his home in Tagish had burned down and he told the News that he couldn’t afford to rebuild it. instead, he said he was going to stay with his brother and sister-in-law on Vancouver Island.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com.

Previous story
Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities
Next story
Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Just Posted

Baseball bat assault sends one to hospital

Cranbrook police investigating after home invasion over the weekend

Watch: 55+ B.C. Games Closing Ceremony

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.

Nomination period closes for local elections

Mayor Lee Pratt to serve another term after running unopposed in the upcoming municipal election

Hitmen overcome Ice in Invermere

Two teams battle to overtime during WHL pre-season showcase in the Columbia Valley

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

Most Read