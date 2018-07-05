(Wikimedia Commons)

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

It was a clothes call for Calgary police on Wednesday when a report came in about a naked man driving a Canada Post truck.

Duty Insp. Ryan Jepson says officers were told just before 5 p.m. about the truck driving the wrong way down a street.

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window.

Jepson says the truck was seen a short time later on a major Calgary thoroughfare where it hit between six and 10 vehicles.

He says the driver abandoned the delivery truck and ran naked into a nearby neighbourhood where he was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to determine whether the Canada Post truck was stolen, or if the driver, a man in his late 20s, is an actual employee.

Jepson says the suspect was obviously under the influence of some kind of substance.

A police spokesman says dangerous driving charges are pending.

(CFFR, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight
Next story
Cars being junked after acid spill on Kootenay highway

Just Posted

A moment on the street in Cranbrook

What a photo means of a RCMP member in an encounter with an unknown person in Cranbrook.

Wendy Booth mulls Conservative nomination

UBCM President and RDEK Vice Chair will not seek re-election this fall, and will switch focus to matters in Kootenay-Columbia

Kimberley man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

WATCH: Learn to Fish in Cranbrook

Learn to fish each Sunday in Cranbrook, at Jim Smith Lake or… Continue reading

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Cars being junked after acid spill on Kootenay highway

A Times reader warns ‘total loss’ of car after driving through May 23 acid spill in Trail

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Most Read