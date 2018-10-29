Kevin, Tasha and their daughter Jaylin Johnston of Kootenay Mountain Metal, have become the first official corporate sponsor of the Youth Impact Youth Centre, a program for youth ages 12 – 18 run by the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club.

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

A local business has donated $1,500 towards a youth program and is challenging other businesses to step up and match or beat their yearly contribution.

Kevin and Tasha Johnston, with Kootenay Mountain Metal, have supported the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club with donations of money, time and projects for many years and strongly believe in giving back to the community.

Their recent donation is directed towards the club’s Youth Impact youth centre, as Kootenay Mountain Metal becomes the organization’s first official corporate sponsor.

“Both of their children have been a part of the Club’s various child and youth programs, and they appreciate and respect the work the Club does with the children and youth of Cranbrook,” reads a press release issued by the Boys and Girls Club.

Youth Impact has served over 3000 snacks and healthy meals to more than 100 different youth ages 12 – 18 so far in 2018.

At Youth Impact, youth participate in daily free programs such as indoor basketball leagues, rock-climbing, and cooking classes. Youth Impact provides a safe place where youth can experience success in developing positive relationships, leadership and skill development.

If you would like more information on becoming a corporate sponsor of the Youth Impact Youth Centre, please call Lori McNeill or Tim Matwey at (250) 426 – 3830.

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue
Next story
UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Just Posted

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Downtown Cranbrook was haunted by dozens of young trick-or-treaters (and their families)… Continue reading

Flags placed on Veterans Graves ahead of anniversary of armistice

Legion, veterans and Cranbrook Cadets mark the coming anniversary of the end of World War I with a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery

VIU gets two wins over Avalanche men’s team

College of the Rockies men’s volleyball team didn’t have the weekend they… Continue reading

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Most Read