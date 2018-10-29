Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Kevin, Tasha and their daughter Jaylin Johnston of Kootenay Mountain Metal, have become the first official corporate sponsor of the Youth Impact Youth Centre, a program for youth ages 12 – 18 run by the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club.

A local business has donated $1,500 towards a youth program and is challenging other businesses to step up and match or beat their yearly contribution.

Kevin and Tasha Johnston, with Kootenay Mountain Metal, have supported the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club with donations of money, time and projects for many years and strongly believe in giving back to the community.

Their recent donation is directed towards the club’s Youth Impact youth centre, as Kootenay Mountain Metal becomes the organization’s first official corporate sponsor.

“Both of their children have been a part of the Club’s various child and youth programs, and they appreciate and respect the work the Club does with the children and youth of Cranbrook,” reads a press release issued by the Boys and Girls Club.

Youth Impact has served over 3000 snacks and healthy meals to more than 100 different youth ages 12 – 18 so far in 2018.

At Youth Impact, youth participate in daily free programs such as indoor basketball leagues, rock-climbing, and cooking classes. Youth Impact provides a safe place where youth can experience success in developing positive relationships, leadership and skill development.

If you would like more information on becoming a corporate sponsor of the Youth Impact Youth Centre, please call Lori McNeill or Tim Matwey at (250) 426 – 3830.