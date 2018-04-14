Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Sage Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. April 9. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Armstrong residents are rallying around a young couple, expecting their first child, who have lost everything to a fire.

Kyle Petersmeyer and Kira Sawatsky awoke from their sleep with their home engulfed by flames Monday night.

The fire, which caused significant damage to the Sage Avenue home is suspicious, police say.

“Occupants of the home and community members are understandably shaken from this event as recent arsons have occurred in the Armstrong area. However, this fire is being treated as a separate suspicious incident and is not considered linked to the previous arsons in the area,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP we called to assist the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department in investigating the residential structure fire just before 11 p.m. April 9.

READ MORE: Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Upon police attendance, the rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but not before significant damage to the home was sustained. Petersmeyer sustained burns to his hand and arm and was treated by Emergency Health Services. All other occupants escaped without injury. Petersmeyer and Sawatsky rented the suite in the house from another couple, who lived upstairs.

“Thankfully they both were able to escape the wreckage with only minor injuries but they have quite literally lost every possession they owned,” said Brooke Adeline, Petersmeyer’s sister. “EVERYTHING – has now all been turned to ash.”

The couple, expecting their first child at the end of May, lost every baby item they had made or purchased – from handmade baby blankets to the car seat and mama-recorded baby lullabies.

“Kira had spent countless hours pouring her heart into hand making just about everything for the new addition to their family and now everything has been taken away,” said Adeline.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the young couple.

The homeowners are also hoping to find Petersmeyer and Sawatsky a new home as soon as possible and are asking for the public’s assistance.

“They are devastated by what has happened and need to get settled into a new home and embrace the arrival of their new baby,” said Monica Dalziel, thankful everyone is OK and especially gratefull to all the first responders, including the firefighters who spent hours trying to minimize damage to the home while protecting neighbouring houses.

READ MORE: Three fires in two nights treated as arson

The fire remains under investigation as the RCMP continue to work with the Armstrong Fire Department.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. issues Trans Mountain pipeline permit update as premier heads to Ottawa

Just Posted

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the… Continue reading

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Senior’s ride pilot program highlights need for service

Paul Rodgers A new program has been going through its pilot testing… Continue reading

The pipeline that’s tearing us apart

One could say British Columbia Premier John Horgan has a gift for… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Most Read