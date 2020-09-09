Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

A cutout of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was put up at Third Beach in Vancouver following widely circulated photos of a large drum circle there on July 21, 2020. (rediphile/Reddit)

Halloween trick-or-treating is a go, with precautions to maintain physical distancing, B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry said Sept. 9 she has been asked several times about Halloween in a pandemic, including at a recent visit with elementary school students.

“Yes, absolutely I think we can have Halloween this year,” Henry said. “It’s just going to look different, like everything is looking different during this pandemic.

“We’re working on some guidance that we will put out around this, but I really think we need to think about small groups, outside. Not having somebody come into your house, but having maybe the neighbourhood doing things at the end of the driveway. Having prepackaged treats for kids so they’re not rummaging around in things.”

Parties for older people have been a more significant problem with coronavirus transmission. Henry imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at pubs and restaurants this week, and ordered night clubs and banquet halls closed until further notice, as COVID-19 community transmission increases were traced back to them.

