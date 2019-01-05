Yellow Vest protest movement comes to Cranbrook

Group wearing high-visibiltiy vests gather outside MP office; counter-protest group also present

The Yellow Vest movement hit Cranbrook on Saturday afternoon, as a group wearing high-visibility vests staged a protest outside Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski’s office.

The Yellow Vest group was protesting Canada signing onto a United Nations agreement laying out 23 objectives for safe, orderly and regular migration. Additional grievances included the lack of progress on the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline from Alberta to the British Columbia coast.

However, another group was also present as a counter-protest concerned about underlying tones of racism and LGBTQ discrimination in the broader Yellow Vest movement as well as environmental consequences to pipeline expansion.

More to come.

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

